Vikings: No more than 250 fans allowed in stadium this season

The day after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz turned the dial back on COVID-19 regulations, and on a day when the state saw a record high for both deaths and the positivity rate, the Minnesota Vikings announced they would no longer allow more than 250 fans in the stands for home games this season.

In a statement, the team said, “After much consideration and discussion with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, we will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 Vikings regular season home games.

"While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as the top priority. We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community.”

The Vikings next home game is November 22nd against the Dallas Cowboys.