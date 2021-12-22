Victim dies after St. Paul apartment fire

article

A person died after a fire Wednesday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Crews responded to calls for a structure fire at a fourplex on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue around 9:45 a.m. At the scene, fire crews saw smoke rising from an upstairs unit. Firefighters were able to quickly get inside and knock down the flames. The fire was contained to the unit where it started, the department says.

While searching the apartment, a victim was found and rushed to a hospital where hospital workers were unable to revive the victim.

The cause of the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious but remains under investigation by firefighters and an investigator with the State Fire Marshals Division.

St. Paul firefighters say the death is the department's fourth fire death of the year and the second this month alone.