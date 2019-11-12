Veterans Day discovery brings peace to Minnesota family

article

One family in Marshall, Minnesota, has flown the MIA-POW flag every year on Memorial Day. But now, after a Veterans Day discovery, they will need to re-evaluate their tradition.

For 75 years, Elaine Johnson waited, wondered and agonized over the fate of her older brother Earl Halvorson.

“Well, I guess we don’t need this flag anymore. He’s not missing in action anymore,” she said. “I think I was 13 when he left and we never saw him again. So, I guess I’ve been waiting my whole life.”

Elaine reports that Earl, a mischievous and fun 17-year old, left the family home in southwestern Minnesota to serve his country in the Navy during WWII.

When his submarine, the USS Grayback was reported missing in March of 1944, it devastated her mom and crushed the entire family.

“Nobody will ever know how she suffered, and I suffered with her,” Elaine said.

Elaine Johnson looks over old clippings about her brother Earl Halvorson who died when the USS Grayback sank during WWII. (FOX 9)

Elaine, now 90 years old, still keeps a copy of the telegram that delivered the grim news close by. There’s also photos, historic newspapers and letters her brother sent, including one he penned from Navy training in Hawaii, concerned about the weather back home.

“She told me about the storm in Marshall. Farmers must feel awful having the crops hailed out…things are fine with me,” he wrote in the letter.

Elaine said she was so relieved to learn on Veterans Day that Earl’s final resting place had finally been found off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

The Lost 52 project that tracks missing U.S. submarines made the discovery in about 1,400 feet of water.

A telegram bears the news that Earl Halvorson would never return home from World War II. (FOX 9)

Up next for Elaine and her family will be trying to connect with some of the 79 other families who lost loved ones on the Grayback.

It turns out Elaine’s mom kept a meticulous record of photographs and letters shared on the homefront between the women of the submarine, the mothers and wives who frantically wrote to one another in the days after the vessel disappeared.

“It gives you chills, makes you really understand the depth and importance. This could have ended up anywhere - in the garbage, at an antique store - but we found it. We saved it, and we made sure to commemorate it and we want to make sure other people can experience this with us,” said family member Amy Cunningham.