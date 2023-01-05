US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement

article

U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest shows" on Friday.

A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

This would be the second major concert announcement for the U.S. Bank Stadium in the past few months. The other was Taylor Swift.