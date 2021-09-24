Richfield police: Stolen car found, dog still missing

article

UPDATE: Police say the car with a dog inside that was stolen Friday in Richfield was found in St. Paul. But, the dog was not in or near the car.

Police are asking the public's help to track down a vehicle that was stolen in Richfield with a dog inside.

The Richfield Police Department says a 2021 black Chevrolet Malibu was left running in the parking lot of Richfield Liquor on Cedar Avenue South when someone drove off with it. It's unclear exactly when the vehicle was stolen.

The Malibu also had golf clubs, a Dynex TV, and a black iPhone 11 inside with the dog.

The dog, named Vic, is a black lab mix that weighs about 50 pounds and is friendly, police say.

Advertisement

If you see the dog, police ask you to call 612-861-9800.