University of Minnesota students warned of attempted abduction in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

The University of Minnesota Police Department sent an alert to students Thursday morning about an attempted abduction that occurred in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

The attempted abduction took place at 7:10 a.m. near 4th Avenue Southeast and 6th Street Southeast. The suspect was a man wearing a blue hoodie and blue sweatpants, according to the alert.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said his department is handling the investigation, but no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.