Univ. of Minnesota Regents to vote on eliminating 3 men's sports

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents are expected to vote Friday on whether to eliminate three men's sports.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced last month the university would be cutting men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis following the end of the 2020-21 season.

Coyle said the cuts are needed because the U is facing a $75 million loss in sports revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said cutting the sports could save $3 million a year and would also help with Title IX compliance.

The Board of Regents meeting starts at 8 a.m.

