Union: 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases at JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota

There are now confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota—the largest pork production plant in the state.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663, which represents the nearly 2,000 workers at the pork plant, says there are 19 reported cases of COVID-19 at the plant.

At the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily press conference Friday, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there are at least 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Worthington area, with at least seven of those are related to the JBS pork plant. That number is expected to increase as more investigation is done, she said.

Gov. Tim Walz said some of the cases are family members of workers at the Smithfield Foods plant across the border in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which has become a hot spot for infections. The Smithfield Foods plant closed indefinitely Sunday after hundreds of workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The JBS pork plant in Worthington is still open. The union says JBS has already implemented new safety measures to keep workers safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including distributing personal protective equipment to workers, putting up plastic barriers between workers on the production line and taking the temperature of anyone who enters the plant to ensure they are not running a fever.

The union is now calling on JBS to slow production speeds at the Worthington plant to allow for more social distancing on the line to keep workers safe.

“At a time when schools and restaurants are being closed for the sake of public health, it defies logic to keep the people who make the food we all eat standing should to shoulder while they work,” UFCW Local 663 President Matt Utecht said in a statement. “This is an incredibly serious situation. If we don’t act now to slow line speeds at food processing plants in Minnesota it will be too late for too many people.”

MDH has sent four staff members to Worthington to work with the management at the plant.

"We would love to avoid the situation where the only choice is widespread contamination and closure of the plant," Malcolm said.

FOX 9 has reached out to JBS USA for a comment.