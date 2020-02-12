U.S. postal worker arrested after 21 grams of meth found in his Wisconsin home

A U.S. Postal worker was arrested after authorities found 21 grams of methamphetamine at his home in Chetek, Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:54 p.m. Feb. 10, officials served a search warrant at a home in Chetek and found 21 grams of methamphetamine. The owner of the home, a 66-year-old man, was not there at the time, but officials located him on his mail route and took him into custody.

When he was taken into custody, the man also had two additional grams of methamphetamine in his possession. He was booked into the Barron County

Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was later released on a $10,000 signature bond.

Authorities said the street value of the drugs is about $2,300. The case is still under investigation.