U of M Twin Cities campus threats: People asked to avoid campus

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:37AM
University of Minnesota
FOX 9
article

The University of Minnesota. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota (U of M) is asking people to avoid campus on Thursday after threats were made toward people on the Twin Cities campus.

According to a UMN Department of Public Safety SAFE-U Emergency alert, the department received a "specific threat" to shoot people on the campus from 41-year-old Joseph Mark Rongstad. As a result, police have extra officers on campus and authorities are searching for Rongstad. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the suspect's home sheriff agency are investigating the incident, a SAFE-U alert said. Rongstad is described as being 6 feet tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

In an updated SAFE-U alert, the university asked all non-essential or non-critical employees to work from home, and students are encouraged to stay clear of campus until the situation is resolved. Previously, the SAFE-U alert said the U of M Twin Cities campus is open on Thursday, with all buildings accessible by UCards only. 

In an 11:21 a.m. update, police said: "Public Safety is monitoring the progress of the investigation and search for the suspect. The campus community is advised to continue to avoid campus."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.