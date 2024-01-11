U of M Twin Cities campus threats: People asked to avoid campus

article

The University of Minnesota (U of M) is asking people to avoid campus on Thursday after threats were made toward people on the Twin Cities campus.

According to a UMN Department of Public Safety SAFE-U Emergency alert, the department received a "specific threat" to shoot people on the campus from 41-year-old Joseph Mark Rongstad. As a result, police have extra officers on campus and authorities are searching for Rongstad.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the suspect's home sheriff agency are investigating the incident, a SAFE-U alert said. Rongstad is described as being 6 feet tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

In an updated SAFE-U alert, the university asked all non-essential or non-critical employees to work from home, and students are encouraged to stay clear of campus until the situation is resolved. Previously, the SAFE-U alert said the U of M Twin Cities campus is open on Thursday, with all buildings accessible by UCards only.

In an 11:21 a.m. update, police said: "Public Safety is monitoring the progress of the investigation and search for the suspect. The campus community is advised to continue to avoid campus."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.