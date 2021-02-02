2 injured in house explosion in River Falls, Wisconsin

Two people were hospitalized after a house explosion in River Falls, Wisconsin Monday night.

The two people injured were inside the home on the 400 block of River Hills Road at the time of the explosion, according to the River Falls Police Department. Neighbors helped them get to safety after the explosion.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said the explosion does not appear to be a criminal act, but the investigation is ongoing.