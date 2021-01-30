Expand / Collapse search
Two dead, one hurt after shooting in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 18 mins ago
St. Paul
Police block of Jessie Street in St. Paul after a deadly shooting on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota has left two people dead and another person hurt, police say.

Officers have blocked off the 700 block of Jessie Street in the Payne-Phelan neighborhood for the investigation into the shooting. Calls for the incident came in around 3:30 p.m.

The circumstances that led up to shots being fired at unknown at this time. Police plan to provide an update later this evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.