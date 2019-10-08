Trump rally, protest to force closure of Minneapolis streets starting Wednesday night

article

President Trump’s 2020 campaign rally in Minneapolis Thursday night will force the closure of a number of downtown streets and interstate ramps starting Wednesday night.

The rally, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Target Center, will feature both the President and Vice President Mike Pence, creating the need for extra security around the urban stadium.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, five streets around the stadium will be closed. They are:

First Avenue North from Sixth Street North to Eighth Street North.

Second Avenue North from Fifth Street North to 10th Street North.

Sixth Street North between First Avenue North and Second Avenue North.

Seventh Street North between Hennepin Avenue and 10th Street North; access to parking ramp will be provided.

Twins Way between Seventh Street North and 10th Street North.

In addition to city streets, entrances and exits for I-394 will also be impacted in the following ways:

Exit ramp to Sixth Street North will close 8 p.m. Wednesday.

HOV entrance ramp at Third Avenue North and Fifth Street North will close 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Access to Ramps A and B will close 9 a.m. Thursday. Ramps A and B may be accessed from local streets.

All city-managed parking ramps, including the ABC ramps, will be open for parking until they are full. On-street parking will be restricted in some areas of downtown, however.

Metro Transit buses will have regular service, except for some detours around the scheduled street closures.

Target Center will play host to President Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday night. Nearby, protesters will also make their voices heard.

The city of Minneapolis also announced shared scooters will not be available in the city Thursday and Nice Ride stations and dockless bicycles will also be out of service near the stadium.

Protest announced

The Anti-war Committee announced it will protest the President's visit near Target Center Thursday evening along with multiple other groups.

According to the committee, the protest will begin at 5:30 p.m. in front of First Avenue. In a release, the committee said the protest is open to everyone.

It will feature a number of groups opposing Trump's rally, including, "activists from youth, labor, religious, student, peace, justice, immigrant and indigenous rights, LGBTQ, environmental and other movements," the committee says.