Trump campaign rally on Oct. 10 cost Minneapolis $542,733, mayor says

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Tuesday the city spent $542,733 to secure President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Oct. 10 at the Target Center—higher than what it had initially estimated.

Before the rally, city staff calculated the estimated cost to the city would be $530,000. That total accounted for an estimated $400,000 for public safety measures and $130,000 in other costs, such as third-party barriers, lane closures and traffic control. The city had demanded the Trump campaign pre-pay the $530,000, but the campaign refused.

On Tuesday, Frey said the city is continuing to seek reimbursement for the costs incurred by the rally.

“Cities should not be responsible for bearing every single dollar associated with this kind of event,” the mayor said.

The city owns Target Center, but AEG Worldwide privately manages it. The city does not seek reimbursement directly from groups that rent Target Center; AEG does that. Frey said he could not say what talks AEG has had with the Trump campaign.

Frey said all options are on the table to recoup the city’s costs, including suing AEG, although he said Minneapolis has a good relationship with the company.

