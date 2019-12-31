Trump blames Iran, calls on Iraq to protect US Embassy

President Donald Trump blamed Iran for a breach of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad and called on Iraq to protect the embassy.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many."

"We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq," the president wrote on Twitter. "They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!"

Outraged Iraqi protesters try to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, protesting Washington's attacks on armed battalions belong to Iranian-backed Hashd al-Shaabi forces on Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Trump tweeted from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is in the midst of two-week plus vacation. He's been largely out of sight and the tweet marked his first comment on the weekend U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main embassy building. There was a fire at the reception area near the parking lot of the compound but it was unclear what had caused it.

A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound, saying: "The message was delivered.“

The embassy attack, one of the worst in recent memory, followed deadly U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The U.S. military said the airstrikes were in retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it had blamed on the militia.

On Monday, the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia vowed to retaliate for the U.S. military strikes. The attack and vows for revenge raised concerns of new attacks that could threaten American interests in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.