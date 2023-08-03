Trump arraignment: Protesters gather in DC ahead of former president's court appearance

Former President Donald Trump has landed in Washington, D.C. and will soon be on his way to court to be arraigned on federal charges in connection to his claims of election fraud and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It’s a historic day that will set the former president squarely between two significant landmarks from his tumultuous years in office: the White House and the Capitol building, where his supporters staged violent riots as Congress attempted to certify the election on Jan. 6.

Security has already been stepped up as protesters have been gathering at the courthouse. Waist-high perimeter fencing has already been put into place around the Capitol complex and several roads have also been closed to traffic around the area.

Trump is expected to appear before a District federal judge for a summons and enter a plea on four federal criminal charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Prosecutors say Trump knowingly pushed false election claims as part of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Based on his recent social media posts and reprisals against the Department of Justice, it’s presumed that he will plead not guilty.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

He will likely appear before a magistrate judge who will process his initial appearance and preliminary matters in the case but the federal judge assigned to the case who may ultimately oversee a trial is Judge Tanya Chutkhan, an Obama appointee who has proven to be harsh on Jan. 6 defendants.

She's also ruled against Trump in the past when he tried to keep certain records from the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6. When deciding against Trump, Chutkhan wrote that "presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president."

"This judge for this federal case regarding Jan. 6 or this case right here runs a pretty tight ship and as a result, she's going to have to decide whether she's going to essentially consent to any of these preliminary motions," attorney A. Scott Bolden told FOX 5.

Thursday’s appearance could provide a sense of how quickly the case may move forward.

DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith said in his statement Tuesday that he plans to request a speedy trial. So far, the Trump team's strategy has been to delay.