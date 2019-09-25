Tornado touches down near Elk Mound, Wisconsin Tuesday night

article

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Elk Mound, Wisconsin Tuesday night, causing extensive damage in the area.

A photo sent in from a viewer in Wisconsin appears to show a funnel cloud (Shane Solo / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is asking non-rsidents to stay away from the Twon of Wheaton just outside of Elk Mound while emergency personnel assesses the situation and assists those in need. Elk Mound High School opened as an emergency shelter for anyone who needed it, but the school said in a Facebook post that no families stayed there overnight.

Initial video out of Elk Mound shows some of the damage from the storm.

