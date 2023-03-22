Expand / Collapse search

Tornado rips through Montebello, damaging multiple buildings

By Alexi Chidbachian
LOS ANGELES - A tornado ripped through parts of Montebello late Wednesday morning, causing damage to multiple buildings in the area, the National Weather Service Los Angeles confirmed. 

The twister touched down in the area of South Maple Avenue and Date Street, near Vail Ave., just after 11:20 a.m.  

Images from SkyFOX showed multiple cars were damaged, fences destroyed, and roofs of buildings torn off. 

Footage from the scene shows at least seven buildings were destroyed by significant rooftop damage. In addition, multiple cars parked cars had their windows blown out.

Residents in Montebello had their nerves rattled but thankfully, no injuries have been reported. 

Montebello is a city located roughly 10 miles east of downtown Los Angeles

"I was inside the building, and we have a window in the back of the building and somebody screamed ‘tornado!’ and I just started recording. Then I started to run when I noticed it was a real tornado; there was damage and everybody just started running," said Miguel, an employee of the Royal Paper Box Company. 

"It felt like a bomb or something exploded, but then you see everything flying around, all the debris. It just felt weird, you're not used to it," he added. 

He said the tornado lasted for at least one minute.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows debris swirling into the air.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there are different types of tornadoes: a supercell tornado, landspouts and waterspouts. A landspout causes less damage than a typical tornado.

The NWS said they will be sending a "survey team" to the area to assess the damage. On Tuesday, they dispatched a team to Carpinteria, where a small tornado caused damage. Officials gave it an EF0 rating with winds estimated up to 75 mph.

Montebello Police are advising people to avoid the area of Washington Blvd. from Greenwood Ave. to Vail Ave. Officials said Washington Blvd. will be closed for the next few hours. Police recommended using Telegraph Rd. and Olympic Blvd. as alternate routes.  