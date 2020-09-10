Thursday was earliest fall day at or below 50 degrees in Twin Cities

article

The Twin Cities saw a high of 50 degrees Wednesday—the coldest high temperature this early in the season on record.

Thursday’s high beat the old record for 50 degrees or less dating back to September 10, 1918.

The last time the Twin Cities saw a 50-degree day or colder anywhere close to this early in the season was in 1993.

This week’s chilly weather has many Minnesotans turning their heat on much earlier in the season than they normally would. New record cold highs were set on Wednesday in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

