Wisconsin snowstorm; thousands without power

A winter storm is pushing through southeast Wisconsin Friday, Jan. 12, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers.

As of 1:15 p.m. on Friday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 11,000 outages in Wisconsin – more than 5,000 of those outages are in Milwaukee County.

We Energies

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As for your outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report your outage. They will then send you updates as your outage is resolved.

General outage information

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media