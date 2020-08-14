Thousands of customers without power in Twin Cities metro amid severe weather

article

Thousands of customers are without power in the Twin Cities metro area as severe storms moved through the area Friday night.

According to Xcel Energy, as of 9:40 p.m., more than 54,000 customers statewide are impacted by the outages. In Hennepin County there are 26,994 customers impacted. In Washington County 18,730 customers are impacted and in Ramsey County there are 8,197 customers impacted.

In a statement, Xcel said it has called in out-of-state crews to help restore power for residents. They are asking for customers' patients as they work to get lights back on.

Storms moved through west central Minnesota Friday, producing a reported tornado near Brownton, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins postponed its schedule game Friday evening due to the storm.

