'The whole building is gone:' 73-year-old family business destroyed in 5-alarm San Francisco fire

San Francisco firefighters on Tuesday morning battled a five-alarm fire raging through multiple buildings, including a longtime family business, in the South of Market area.

Brian Bartfeld said that it is his family business, Bartfeld Sales Co. at 140 14th Street, appears to be completely destroyed.

"The whole building is gone," he said, adding thankfully that no one was in the building and there were no reported injuries.

The business has been around since 1947 and contains many flammable materials, including building material, lumber, wooden palettes and cardboard boxes.

Bartfeld said his dad showed up to work before sunrise and the entire building was on fire. He acknowledged he was the last one to close up shop on Monday about 3 p.m. and all was OK at that time. He also said there are homeless encampments nearby.

Deputy Fire Chief Victor Wyrsch said a total of six commercial structures were affected along two full city blocks, including a roofing supply company and a sheriff's training office, where authorities had to remove ammunition from the basement as the flames licked nearby.

The heart of the blaze was centered on Erie Street near 14th and Shotwell streets near the Interstate 80/US 101 interchange. The blaze was reported at 6:30 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, but "he'll be OK. He's a tough guy," Wyrsch said.

KTVU cameras captured images of thick, black smoke spewing from behind a Sherwin Williams building and next door, Ceramic Tile Design.

Black plumes and orange flames could be seen as far away as the Bay Bridge.

Firefighting efforts were also hampered temporarily when power lines fell down on fire equipment. At one point, embers and sparks flew onto South Van Ness and the Central Freeway. All the fire hydrants in the area were tapped out, so Wysch said that 100 million gallons of water had to be piped down from Twin Peaks.

Despite the dramatic images and damage, Bartfeld added that while there seems to be nothing left inside the building, he was thankful that all that was destroyed was physical material and there was no loss of life.

A five-alarm fire broke out in San Francisco on Erie Street. July 28, 2020 (Quan Ta)