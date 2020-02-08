Thailand shooting: At least 12 dead as soldier goes on rampage

article

Authorities in Thailand are looking for the gunman who is believed to have shot and killed at least 12 people.

The Thai government has identified the shooter as a soldier.

Witnesses say he first killed his commander, and two other people inside a military camp, before stealing a vehicle.

A police officer said the soldier had an argument about a land deal.

The gunman then attacked a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, which is more than 150 miles from Bangkok.

Local news outlets report that he streamed his activities at the mall on Facebook Live, and took a selfie holding a rifle.

The Facebook page was shut down a few minutes later.

Advertisement

Thai media is reporting 12 deaths so far, and that the supect is hiding in the basement of the shopping center.

The mall is shut down and the streets are sealed off, as authorities try to catch him.



