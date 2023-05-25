Teenager stabbed at Washburn High School during large fight

article

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back during a large fight inside Washburn High School Thursday night.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said officers received a 911 call around 7:55 p.m. for a large fight inside the high school’s auditorium. During the altercation, a 16-year-old suffered a non-life threatening stab wound to the lower back.

While officers were helping clear the school, individuals pointed out suspects believed to be involved in the fight. As one officer pursued a suspect, they heard gunfire from a nearby intersection. Officers recovered three shell casings at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was arrested, and police said they recovered a Glock handgun with a 50-round magazine.

A 17-year-old boy running with the 16-year-old was also detained. Police say they believe a third juvenile suspect is wanted for the stabbing and is currently not in custody.

Minneapolis police are determining what lead to the fight. They did not say if the teenagers involved were students at Washburn High School.