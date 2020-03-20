Teen riding bike dies after being hit by vehicle in Blaine, Minn.

article

A teen boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Blaine, Minnesota.

Deputies were called to the scene in the area of 129th Avenue NE and Lincoln Street for the report of a crash with injuries. At the scene, deputies found the boy riding the bike had been hit and was seriously injured.

First responders attempted to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, it appears the boy was out with friends, riding east along 129th Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction.

Deputies are now working to determine what caused the crash, with help from Minensota State Patrol and Blaine police.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.