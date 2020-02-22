Teen driver, juvenile passenger killed in western Wisconsin crash

A teenage driver was killed and another juvenile has died after a crash Friday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:41 a.m., dispatch received a call of a one vehicle rollover on 220th Street near Highway 8 in St. Croix Falls.

Officials said an SUV was heading north on 220th Street, lost control on icy roadways and entered the east ditch. The SUV rolled over and struck several trees. Responders attempted to revive the juvenile passenger, but they were unsuccessful.

The teenage driver received life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to the hospital where the teen later died. Both occupants did appear to be wearing their seat belts. Officials said icy roadway conditions are likely a factor in this accident.

The crash is still under investigation.