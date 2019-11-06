Teen dies in west side St. Paul shooting

St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in the 100 block of Annapolis Street E, according to St. Paul police.

"It's discouraging when we keep having to show up and we find people who have been injured by gunfire," said Linders.

A shooting is under investigation in the west side of St. Paul. (FOX 9)

According to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders, officers first responded to the home around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy with an upper body gun shot wound. He was declared dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will be releasing the identification at a later date.

Several other people were inside the home when the shooting happened. At least two people were brought in to the St. Paul Police Department for questioning.

Sources told FOX 9 two people were playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

"I think this underscores the need for us as a community to come together to end gun violence of any kind, whether that is securing your weapon in your home or that's making sure your weapons aren't stolen or calling us if you know who is carrying guns illegally in this city," said Linders.

This marks the 28th homicide in St. Paul this year. There have been 145 people shot in the city this year. Last year at the end of November, there were 135 shot.

The investigation is ongoing.