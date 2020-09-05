TCSO: Several boats sink during Trump parade

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, "several" boats have sunk on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.

TCSO officials said that they have responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during a Trump parade, the first of which came in around 1:15 p.m.

Calls came in along the parade route near the following locations:

Point Venture

West Beach

Hurst Beach

Emerald point

Officials have confirmed that several boats have sunk.

According to ATCEMS, so far no "injures or medical emergencies" have occurred as a result of the sinkings. Officials also say they have no reports of missing swimmers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.