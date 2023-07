article

The Swift County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 16.

Priscilla Tena, 17, left her home in Kerkhoven, Minnesota, on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since. The Sheriff’s Office says she is known to frequent both the Willmar and Montevideo areas.

Anyone with knowledge of Tena’s whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities at 320-843-3133.