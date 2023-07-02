SWAT response shuts down Minneapolis street

article

A large police and SWAT response shut down a street off Como Avenue SE in Minneapolis for part of Sunday afternoon.

Weeks Avenue SE near 27th Avenue SE was blocked off starting around 3 p.m. for the incident. In an alert, the University of Minnesota Police Department said it was a shots-fired investigation. The Minneapolis Police Department told FOX 9 it was handling the investigation but has not yet issued a release.

Police have not yet confirmed why SWAT was called in.

The situation seemed to wind down shortly after 5 p.m., and by 5:45 p.m., the University of Minnesota police said it had been resolved.

