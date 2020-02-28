Suspect shot, killed in officer-involved shooting in Lakeville, Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Dakota County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect in Lakeville, Minnesota Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the 20800 block of Italy Avenue, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.
The deputies involved were not injured.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.