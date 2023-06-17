2 killed, 3 injured in 'Beyond Wonderland' festival shooting; suspect in custody

Two people were killed, and three injured, after a shooting at the ‘Beyond Wonderland’ festival Saturday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., authorities were called to reports of shots fired at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground. The sheriff's office said while deputies responded to the call, the suspect "randomly continued to shoot into the crowd." Deputies shot the suspect and took them into custody.

Two people were killed, and five people were injured—including the suspect—in the shooting.

The Gorge Amphitheatre is a popular outdoor summer concert venue in Quincy.

The shooting took place at Beyond Wonderland, a two-day EDM festival. Many festival attendees are camping on the grounds near the venue.

Beyond Wonderland has canceled events on Sunday following the shooting.

"Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge has been cancelled," read an announcement on the festival’s Twitter page.

Follow the Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook post for the latest updates.