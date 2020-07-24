Suspect in Big Lake homicide expected to make first court appearance on Monday

The 20-year-old man suspected of killing his mother in Big Lake, Minnesota is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, according to the Big Lake Police Department.

Charges will not be filed with the court before Monday, police say.

At 9:13 a.m. Thursday, officials received a 911 call from a man who said his 20-year-old son had indicated that he just killed his mother.

When officers arrived at the home in the 1800 block of Golf Street, they found a deceased woman. Her name will be released pending identification from the medical examiner's office and after notifying family members. Sources tell FOX 9 the victim is a Big Lake city council member.

The 20-year-old man was arrested. As of Friday, police say jail staff have been unable to take a booking photo of the suspect.

Investigators continued to collect evidence at the home on Friday.