Suspect arrested after fatal car crash in Robbinsdale following short pursuit

A man was arrested on Saturday night in Robbinsdale after he fled police and crashed into another vehicle, allegedly killing the driver and injuring a passenger.

The chase began around 8:15 p.m. when a Robbinsdale police officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 42nd Avenue North near Highway 100, according to the Robbinsdale Police Department.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle accelerated rapidly and fled. Police said the officer ended the chase shortly after it began, turning off their emergency lights and radioing information to other squads.

The suspect vehicle continued southbound on Orchard Avenue for several blocks and then collided with another vehicle on 36th Avenue North, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the suspect was pronounced dead at North Memorial Health Hospital, while the passenger is in very critical condition.

The suspect driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was also transported to North Memorial Health Hospital. Police say he has since been placed under arrest and will be transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause of criminal vehicular operation.



