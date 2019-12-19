Supreme Court must speed up Minnesota 2020 primary ballot case, Secretary of State says

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is asking the state Supreme Court to speed up a case challenging ballot access in the 2020 presidential primary.

Simon says the court needs to decide by Jan. 3 whether the state must add candidates to the ballot. Absentee voting is scheduled to start Jan. 17, and Simon says vendors that print ballots for local clerks need that time to get their work done.

A little-known Republican presidential candidate and a Minnesota voter are suing the state after the Minnesota Republican party only submitted President Donald Trump's name for the GOP primary ballot, leaving off all other candidates.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case and scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 9.

But that's too late for absentee voting to start Jan. 17, Simon said in a court filing made Thursday morning.

State law requires absentee ballots to be available 46 days before the presidential primary, which is March 3.

As it stands, Republican voters will only see Trump's name, plus a write-in option. Minnesota Democrats submitted 15 names, but left three little-known candidates off because they didn't submit paperwork that the party required.