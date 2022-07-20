Tekle Sundberg shooting: Bodycam footage released at Minneapolis press conference

As both family and community members continue to seek answers a week after the death of Andrew Tekle Sundberg following a nearly six-hour standoff with police, in an effort to promote transparency Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has authorized the release of the officer-worn bodycam footage.

On July 13, Sundberg shot into the apartment of Arabella Yarbrough, leading to calls for police that resulted in the standoff.

A press conference held at 3 p.m. Wednesday offered insight into the first and final moments of the standoff with Sundberg.

"I'll start by saying the obvious - this is not an outcome that anyone wanted. My deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Sundberg, I can't imagine the pain they're currently going through," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "After the initial 911 call which referenced shots fired, officers responded to the situation, they arrived on scene and they rescued mother and two children who were frightened and vulnerable during an active shooter situation. What followed from there was a six-plus hour standoff between Mr. Sundberg and the police. The objective of releasing the footage is to be transparent, pure and simple. We will intentionally not narrate what you see… There is an ongoing balance of getting information out quickly, and getting it right - the goal here is to err on the side of getting it right."

According ot Frey the city has already reviewed "hundreds of hours" of footage, and officials ask the public provide any more that they might have as the investigation progresses.

Prior to releasing the footage of the first and final moments of the incident, Minneapolis city officials briefly took questions from reporters, while reiterating they would not answer anything that relates to the active investigation.

According to Minneapolis Police Department interim police chief Amelia Huffman, no prior authorization is required for a Minneapolis Police Department sniper to fire other than responding to a threat to protest the lives of themselves or others.

Since Sundberg’s death, protests have called for further transparency about what happened before his death, with Yarbrough herself confronting protestors in a tense moment outside her apartment building Saturday.

A new report released by the City of Minneapolis Tuesday gave a better timeframe of the moments leading up to Minneapolis police snipers ending the standoff.