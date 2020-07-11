Strong storms pushing through southern Minnesota

Strong storms moving through southern Minnesota forced a tornado warning for the Mankato area Saturday afternoon.

That warning has since expired but severe thunderstorm warnings remain intact for areas to the west of Mankato, including Owatonna, Waseca, and Eagle Lake. Along with heavy rain, these storms are also creating strong gusts of wind, in some cases up to 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The severe weather is expected to remain mostly south of the metro.

The Twin Cities however can expect to see some rain showers over the course of the afternoon.