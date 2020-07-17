Storms expected overnight bringing strong winds to Minnesota

Much of Minnesota is bracing for the chance of a severe line of storms set to develop late Friday night.

The storms will mainly impact Northern Minnesota into North Central, before tracking into Wisconsin early Saturday morning. This line should begin to make its way into NW Minnesota around the 9:00 PM hour, before then moving into Alexandria and Mille Lacs around midnight. The biggest threat with this line of strong storms will be damaging winds that could reach speeds of 70-80 MPH at their strongest. There is more widespread risk of winds in excess of 60 MPH.

The biggest question Friday afternoon is just how far this line will extend. The northern metro is under a Level 3 risk for severe weather Friday night, which includes Minneapolis and Saint Paul. There is more uncertainty as we move farther south in the state for the potential impact.

Given the timing of this event, it will be very important to make sure you have a way to get weather alerts overnight if you are under any risk for severe weather.

Once the system clears out through Wisconsin, around 6 AM Saturday, the atmosphere will have an opportunity for a little reset before the chance for more severe weather returns Saturday late afternoon, into the evening.