Streets signs around Bde Maka Ska changing to 'Bde Maka Ska Parkway' Monday

Crews will begin installing new street signs around Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis Monday morning.

Earlier this year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted to remove the name “Calhoun” from all signs around the lake and replace them with the lake’s Dakota name. By Tuesday morning, 22 street signs around the lake will read “Bde Maka Ska Parkway.”

John C. Calhoun was the seventh vice president of the U.S. and was remembered for strongly defending slavery.

Meanwhile, the name of the lake remains in limbo. The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled earlier this year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources did not have the authority to change the name.

The case is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court. Depending on how the court rules, state lawmakers may be asked to get involved.