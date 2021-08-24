Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds through much of Minnesota

A line of storms are rolling through Minnesota Tuesday morning, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings, and bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

A shelf cloud in St. Paul on Tuesday, Aug. 24. (FOX 9)

The storms developed overnight Tuesday, progressing southeast reaching the Metro during rush hour. As the line tracked through, it brought wind gusts of 40-50 mph, the highest reported gusts out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin of 63 mph. Wind has been the biggest threat Tuesday, with nickel size hail and lightning also of concern.

A storm system moving through Tuesday (FOX 9)

Areas of ponding on roads has caused problems for commuters, with the heaviest rain falling during morning rush hour.

Storms will progress south and east of the course of the morning giving way to a very humid afternoon as we watch the potential for the redevelopment of isolated storms later this afternoon.

Rain totals

Here are the rain totals as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Chanhassen: 0.64 inches

St. Cloud: 1.1 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport: 0.4 inches

Eau Claire: 0.41 inches

This rain likely won't put much of a dent in the drought, but it could help prevent it from getting worse. Most of the state is in severe or extreme drought, including the Twin Cities. At this point, we need to get more than an inch of rain per week to make up for lost ground.

Power outages

As of 7:30 a.m., Xcel Energy is reporting about 15,000 customers are without power.

