Expand / Collapse search

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds through much of Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A line of storms are rolling through Minnesota Tuesday morning, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings, and bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. 

shelf cloud st. paul alex lehnert

A shelf cloud in St. Paul on Tuesday, Aug. 24.  (FOX 9)

The storms developed overnight Tuesday, progressing southeast reaching the Metro during rush hour. As the line tracked through,  it brought wind gusts of 40-50 mph, the highest reported gusts out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin of 63 mph. Wind has been the biggest threat Tuesday, with nickel size hail and lightning also of concern.

Tuesday's Strom System

A storm system moving through Tuesday (FOX 9)

Areas of ponding on roads has caused problems for commuters, with the heaviest rain falling during morning rush hour. 

Driver sees large lightning bolt while driving during morning thunderstorm

A driver saw a large bolt of lightning while driving in the Twin Cities metro during the storms Tuesday morning. Video credit to Twitter user MMegan79.

Storms will progress south and east of the course of the morning giving way to a very humid afternoon as we watch the potential for the redevelopment of isolated storms later this afternoon. 

Rain totals

Here are the rain totals as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service: 

Chanhassen: 0.64 inches 
St. Cloud: 1.1 inches 
Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport: 0.4 inches
Eau Claire: 0.41 inches

Timelapse of lightning in the south Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning

A timelapse of a thunderstorm moving into the south Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning.

This rain likely won't put much of a dent in the drought, but it could help prevent it from getting worse. Most of the state is in severe or extreme drought, including the Twin Cities. At this point, we need to get more than an inch of rain per week to make up for lost ground. 

Have questions about the drought? You'll find the answers here

Power outages

As of 7:30 a.m., Xcel Energy is reporting about 15,000 customers are without power. 


 
Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track summer storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple