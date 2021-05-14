Store mask policies: How Target, Kroger, other retailers are responding to CDC guidance

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance this week for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to ditch their face coverings in most indoor settings and outdoors in crowds. But despite this news, many major retailers have said they’ll keep their mask policies in place for now, with some re-evaluating those policies, in response to the relaxed guidelines.



CDC officials said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors. The new guidance also still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.



Shoppers at Target stores will still be required to follow coronavirus protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing, for now. The company said in a statement that it is reviewing the CDC’s updated guidance and reevaluating "the guidance we offer our team and guests."



A representative for Home Depot said the company will keep its mask policies for shoppers and employees at this time.



Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, said in a statement will also continue to require masks at all stores. The Cincinnati-based company operates several other regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs and King Soopers.



CVS Health said it is re-evaluating its policy on masks given the CDC’s new guidance. "Until that evaluation is complete, the existing company policies on face coverings and maintaining social distance in stores and clinics remain in effect," a representative said in a statement. "The safety of our employees, customers and vendors will continue to guide our decision-making process."



President Joe Biden gave a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance on Thursday, an event where he and his staff went without masks and called it "a great day for America."



"We’ve gotten this far — please protect yourself until you get to the finish line," Biden said, noting that most Americans under 65 are not yet fully vaccinated. He said the government was not going to enforce the mask-wearing guidance on those not yet fully vaccinated.



"We're not going to go out and arrest people," added Biden, who said he believes the American people want to take care of their neighbors. "If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet."

Some said the updated guidelines could lead to confusion, as there is no surefire way for businesses or others to distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.



"Millions of Americans are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated, but essential workers are still forced to play mask police for shoppers who are unvaccinated and refuse to follow local COVID safety measures," Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, told the Associated Press. "Are they now supposed to become the vaccination police?"



Thursday’s updated CDC guidance came as many states and communities have already been lifting mask mandates amid improving virus numbers and as more Americans have been shedding face coverings after getting shots.



To date more than 154 million Americans, nearly 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 119 million are fully vaccinated, according to CDC figures.



The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorization Wednesday of the Pfizer shot for children ages 12 to 15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.





CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that evidence from the U.S. and Israel shows the vaccines are as strongly protective in real world use as they were in earlier studies and that they continue to work even though some worrying mutated versions of the virus are spreading.



The more people continue to get vaccinated, the faster infections will drop — and the harder it will be for the virus to mutate enough to escape vaccines, she stressed in the announcement Thursday. She urged everyone 12 and older who is not yet vaccinated to sign up.



Walensky added that while some people still get COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, it’s rare. She cited evidence that those infections tend to be milder, shorter and harder to spread to others. If people who are vaccinated do develop COVID-19 symptoms, they should immediately put their mask back on and get tested, she said.



There are some caveats. Walensky encouraged people who have weak immune systems, such as from organ transplants or cancer treatment, to talk with their doctors before shedding their masks. That’s because of continued uncertainty about whether the vaccines can rev up a weakened immune system as well as they do normal, healthy ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.

