Live traffic updates: State Patrol reports snow-covered, slippery roads Tuesday

The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to crashes and vehicle spinouts along I-94 in West Central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon as winter weather begins to creep across the state of Minnesota.

The State Patrol said it responded to 13 different crashes in the West Central Minnesota region Tuesday afternoon. 5 other vehicles spun off the road during that time, too.

A vehicle spun off the road on I-94 between Moorhead and Alexandria Tuesday afternoon. (State Patrol)

MnDOT traffic cameras showed the snow falling starting in southern Minnesota between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. A few inches of snow are possible before midnight Tuesday.

A red car spun off the road in West Central Minnesota. (Minnesota State Patrol)

According to the State Patrol, roads are snow covered and slippery.

A crash in the West Central Region of Minnesota. (Minnesota State Patrol)

