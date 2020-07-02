Standoff with man barricaded inside Hastings, Minnesota mobile home ends overnight

A standoff in Hastings, Minnesota between police and a man who had barricaded himself inside a mobile home with two children ended early Friday morning.

The standoff at Three Rivers Mobile Home Park ended around 2:30 a.m. The children, ages 7 and 13, were taken out of the home earlier and appeared to be unharmed. The man left the home on a stretcher.

The Hastings Police Department said the incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, the man was refusing to come out of his home because of a restraining order against him.

Police did not know whether the man had a weapon or if the children were in danger.