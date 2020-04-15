Standoff underway in New Brighton after subject shoots at officers

article

Negotiations are underway with a person who is armed and barricaded in a New Brighton home and has shot at police officers, according to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety.

Ramsey County SWAT is negotiating with the subject at a residence near Long Lake Road and 16th Street NW.

Wednesday night, officers were helping a domestic assault victim escape from the residence when the subject fired at them. The officers were not injured. The victim is also safe.

Authorities are urging people not to approach the area. Residents within one block of the area are asked to shelter in their basements.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.