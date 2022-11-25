Standoff in Savage has family evacuated, police talking with suspect

Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Savage.

According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers were called to an incident at a Kwik Trip, during which police say a man was "uncooperative" and had a handgun.

The person then ran into an occupied house – located at 16375 Windsor Circle. Police believe he does not live at the home.

The homeowner and residents have since been evacuated, but the suspect remains "barricaded inside the home at this point," according to police.

There are no victims at this time.

Agencies responding include the Scott County sheriff’s office, Prior Lake and Shakopee police departments, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

FOX 9 is onsite and working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.