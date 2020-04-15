Standoff ends in New Brighton, Minnesota after suspect taken into custody

article

The New Brighton Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody after a hours-long standoff ended early Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, officers were helping a domestic assault victim escape from the residence when the subject fired at them. The officers were not injured. The victim is also safe.

Police said the situation has now been resolved and there is no threat to the public. Additionally, they thanked residents for their patience during the incident while sheltering in place.

The incident remains under investigation.