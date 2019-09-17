Stabbing in south Minneapolis sends 2 to the hospital

article

A stabbing in south Minneapolis sent two people to the hospital, according to Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder.

Elder says at 3:26 p.m. police responded to the 3500 block of 2nd Avenue South on a report of a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they learned two people had been stabbed. One person appeared not to have serious injuries, but the severity of the second person's injuries were unclear.

Emergency crews took both people to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.