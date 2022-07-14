St. Paws kennel burglarized, one dog still missing

St. Paws is a place where pet owners can leave their four-legged friends for doggy daycare or to be taken care of when they go out of town.

But investigators say a burglar unleashed many of the animals in the middle of the night Wednesday and one dog is still missing. The St. Paul Police Department said Friday that Gunny, a German Shepherd, who was previously reported missing is now safe at home with his parents.

Cooper, the miniature pinscher, has still not been found.

"Actually I'm devastated. I came in early this morning to find out what was going on," said St Paws assistant manager Mariah Ranegan.

St. Paul Police said someone broke into the business on University Avenue and released several of the dogs that were being boarded overnight.

Jen Cadwell-Parker was on her way to work around 6 a.m. Thursday when she spotted a chihuahua outside the doggy daycare's backdoor that was propped open and several other dogs running loose inside.

"All the kennels were open. They were all open. Every gate was open. The door had been propped open. It was very apparent," said Cadwell-Parker.

Of the 14 dogs that were being boarded at St. Paws, 8 were still in their kennels, while another 3 were quickly rounded up.

St. Paul Animal Control found one of the dogs, Homer, at a park a few blocks away. Gunny is now at home, but Cooper is still out there.

A St. Paul dog daycare and boarding center was broken into, and authorities are saying two dogs are still missing after the burglary.

"Really it just broke my heart to know that someone would intentionally put these animals' lives at stake, and we don't know why," said Ragegan.

Staff say there were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was missing from the building.

But they hope someone spots Gunny and Cooper soon, so they can return them to their owners before long.

"Really I just hope to bring them home because they are people's family and yes they are four-legged creatures that are family, and it's not fair for them to not see them anymore," said Ranegan.



St Paul Animal Control 651-266-1100

St Paul Police Burglary Unit 651-266-5574