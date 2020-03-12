St. Paul teachers, school district return to bargaining table Thursday as Kid Space sites open

article

The St. Paul, Minnesota teachers union and the school district will return to the bargaining table Thursday as the teachers strike enters its third day.

More than 3,000 teachers and other school staff walked off the job Tuesday for the first time in more than 70 years after the union and the school district failed to agree on a new two-year contract. While the school district and the union reached a compromise on some issues, they have not been able to agree on increases in mental health, multilingual and special education funding.

The strike has forced schools to close for roughly 37,000 students, but starting Thursday, parents now have some new to options for what to do with their kids if they have to go to work.

St. Paul Public Schools has opened seven Kid Space sites for students in grades K-5. Kid Space will be a safe, supervised place for kids to go where they will get breakfast and lunch.

The district is offering some bus service to transport students to the Kid Space sites, although only at specific pickup locations.

The Kid Space sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while the strike continues. The school district says it should be able to serve about 4,000 kids, so parents are being asked to pre-register because some of the sites could fill up.

The following locations will be open as Kid Space sites:

Bruce Vento Elementary

Cherokee Heights Elementary

Crossroads Elementary

Dayton’s Bluff Achievement Plus

Hazel Park Preparatory Academy

Highland Park Elementary

Rondo Education Center

In addition to the Kid Spaces, 24 schools will continue to serve breakfast and lunch for all students, but no transportation is being provided to those locations.

Teachers will be picketing from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.