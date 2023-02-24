St. Paul shooting: 3 shot during event for Harding High School stabbing victim

Police are responding to the site of a shooting in St. Paul Friday night that left three people shot.

The shooting occurred around the 100 block of East Robie St., and is believed to be at an event in remembrance of Devin Scott - the victim of the fatal stabbing at Harding High School.

According to a Live on Patrol Facebook post, which is hosted by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, the shooting "appears to be a drive-by" at the El Rio Vista Rec Center, with suspects that fled on foot.

No one was currently in custody, the post said.

FOX 9 is working to confirm the severity of their injuries, and what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.